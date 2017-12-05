This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Sees Increase, Chris Jericho Battles A Giant Snake! (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.813 million viewers, which is up from 2.759 million viewers last week.

This week’s show, highlighted by The Shield challenging The Bar for the RAW Tag Team Championship and Matt Hardy’s WOKEN debut, had an hourly breakdown of 3.147 million viewers in the first hour, 2.862 million in the second hour, and 2.430 million viewers in the third hour.

WWE RAW was the sixth most viewed show in total viewership, and the third overall ranked show in the 18-49 key demographic.

