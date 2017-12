Former WWE star Cameron (Ariane Andrew) recently spoke with InTouch Magazine; you can read a few highlights below: Ariane Andrew comments on how The Miz helped her on MTV’s The Challenge: “Since we both come from the beastly world of WWE as well as his knowledge and background of competing in previous challenges, I knew it was worth my while to pick his brain. He told me to keep doing what I was doing. I don’t want to give any spoilers away, so if you continue to watch, you will see what that really means. I will give you a hint: Mind over matter!” Andrew comments on breaking barriers: “It’s not easy being an African American woman in a male-dominated industry that stays true to herself and doesn’t allow herself to be sold short.” “That’s not to sell any other race short, but I’m coming from personal experience. It’s not just for African American girls but for all young youth to stay resilient, focused and driven because the ‘Sky has no Limits.’ I want to break barriers and be the first African American female to succeed in the world of acting and entertainment. As Malcolm X said, ‘If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.'”