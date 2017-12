WWE RAW

Samoa Joe posted the following comments after he assaulted Jason Jordan in front of Kurt Angle on WWE RAW last night:

“But I don’t want to go to school today daddy ” pic.twitter.com/zaie3nO1Hx — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 5, 2017

Tribute To The Troops To Be Filmed On Naval Ship? (Photo), Which RAW Tag Team Do The Usos Want To Fight?

Get Your Sexy On!

WWE Shop added a new ‘Rusev Day’ shirt: