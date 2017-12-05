New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Ringside Collectibles Holiday Wish List

Bill Pritchard

WWE confirmed Cedric Alexander versus Drew Gulak will take place on tonight’s episode of 205 Live:

Gulak will face Rich Swann next week for a shot at Enzo Amore’s Cruiserweight Championship; he earned the right to face Swann after stealing the win in a Fatal 4 Way match over Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese on last night’s episode of WWE RAW.

Holiday Wish List

WWE.com has a new gallery of Ringside Collectibles’ Holiday Wish List featuring all of the hottest action figures for this holiday season. Check out the gallery in the link below:
