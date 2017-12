Gulf News is reporting Roman Reigns will now defend his Intercontinental Championship against Triple H in their advertised match this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Reigns confirmed the match would be for the title in a new interview, saying: “I’m super excited. Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself. I’m always down to defend my yard… It’s not just a regular match, it’s for my Intercontinental title. I’m looking forward to put it up on the line… that’s the type of champion I want to be.” Triple H added: “I bring a different intensity that my era brought to the ring. This is kind of a rematch from WrestleMania… and Roman is probably one of the most intense competitors in the WWE right now so I look forward to stepping in the ring with him. He calls himself the ‘Big Dog’, I call myself ‘The Game’… So, we’ll see.” Triple H will also face off with Jinder Mahal in Mumbai on this weekend’s two night tour of India and the United Arab Emirates. Triple H Comments On Facing Jinder Mahal In India, Possibly Being Cheered, Why He Still Wrestles