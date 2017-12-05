The Rock To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

|
Variety is reporting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to receive a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk Of Fame next week.
According to the report, The Rock will be honored at the ceremony on December 13th in the motion pictures category; Walk of Fame ceremonies producer Ana Martinez said:
The Rock joins Vince McMahon as the other WWE star on the Walk Of Fame, as WWE’s Chairman was inducted in 2008; next week’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. PT at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.