The Rock To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Variety is reporting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to receive a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk Of Fame next week.

According to the report, The Rock will be honored at the ceremony on December 13th in the motion pictures category; Walk of Fame ceremonies producer Ana Martinez said:

“Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame. We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.”

The Rock joins Vince McMahon as the other WWE star on the Walk Of Fame, as WWE’s Chairman was inducted in 2008; next week’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. PT at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Hollywood and Highland.