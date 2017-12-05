Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens To Team Up At WWE Clash Of Champions

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won’t be left out at the next Smackdown branded pay-per-view, because they are set to team up against Randy Orton and a partner of his choosing at WWE Clash Of Champions. Sami and Kevin started tonight’s episode of Smackdown bragging about being smarter than everyone, with Sami explaining the loophole that allowed him to attack Randy Orton last week. Orton ended up running in and laying Owens out with a RKO (outta nowhere), and Shane McMahon followed up with a big announcement for the Clash Of Champions PPV. Shane said Sami and Kevin felt left out of Survivor Series, but he would make sure they were well represented this time, and made the match on the spot. WWE Smackdown Live Results For 12/5 To make matters worse, Shane also announced tonight’s show would feature Sami facing Orton in singles action, and Owens would be handcuffed to the ring. Four matches have already been confirmed for this month’s WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view, which is set to take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 17th. Three New Title Matches Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions (Video)