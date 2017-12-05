WWE Clash Of Champions Title Match Now A Fatal 4 Way, Mojo Rawley Explains Why He Attacked Zack Ryder

Solo Mojo Mojo Rawley explained why he ended up turning on former partner Zack Ryder last week on Smackdown, saying Zack had been holding him down. Mojo told Renee Young it’s not about what he did to Zack, because they should ask what Zack did to him. He says Zack got injured and he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal by himself, and things were looking up for him. He says Zack returned and pulled him down, and proved that he was nothing but dead weight. Mojo says he is a serious competitor, and he doesn’t care if anyone has a problem with it, and if they do they can come and try to do something about it. WWE Smackdown Live Results For 12/5 WWE Clash Of Champions Following their win on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Aiden English and Rusev have been added to the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WWE Clash Of Champions. English and Rusev defeated The New Day tonight; The Usos will now defend their titles against New Day, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and English & Rusev.