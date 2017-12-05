Updated WWE Clash Of Champions PPV Match Card; Major Stipulations Added To Tag Team Match, Orton’s Mystery Partner Revealed?

The following matches and stipulations have been confirmed for this month’s WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 17th. Shinsuke Nakamura was added as Randy Orton’s tag team partner at the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live after Nakamura saved Orton from an attack by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. To make matters worse, Shane McMahon appeared at the end of the show and told Daniel Bryan he wasn’t done with Owens and Zayn just yet. He said he forgot to mention he would serve as special guest referee, and if they lose, Owens and Zayn would be fired from WWE, not just Smackdown, for good: WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs Jinder Mahal Smackdown Women’s Championship (Lumberjack Match)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Natalya United States Championship

Baron Corbin (c) vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs The New Day vs Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs Aiden English & Rusev If Owens & Zayn Lose, They Are Fired – Shane McMahon Is Special Guest Referee

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura Did #TheViper @RandyOrton just secure himself a partner for #WWEClash of Champions? #SDLive @ShinsukeN @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/j5TdORAo6q — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2017 Not only will #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon be special guest referee for @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn‘s #WWEClash match… if they lose, they’ll be fired from ALL of @WWE! pic.twitter.com/H3e9XWIiaj — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2017