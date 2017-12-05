Updated WWE Clash Of Champions PPV Match Card; Major Stipulations Added To Tag Team Match, Orton’s Mystery Partner Revealed?

|
The following matches and stipulations have been confirmed for this month’s WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on December 17th.
Shinsuke Nakamura was added as Randy Orton’s tag team partner at the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live after Nakamura saved Orton from an attack by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. To make matters worse, Shane McMahon appeared at the end of the show and told Daniel Bryan he wasn’t done with Owens and Zayn just yet. He said he forgot to mention he would serve as special guest referee, and if they lose, Owens and Zayn would be fired from WWE, not just Smackdown, for good:
WWE Championship
Smackdown Women’s Championship (Lumberjack Match)
United States Championship
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
If Owens & Zayn Lose, They Are Fired – Shane McMahon Is Special Guest Referee