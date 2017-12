The Calgary Sun has an article up looking at new revelations about WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart’s health in the wake of a recent legal filing. We have included some highlights below. The full article can be found HERE. Related: Bret Hart Comments On Davey Boy Smith Jr’s Heroics; DB Jr. Thanks Fans & Shares Inspirational Message Two years ago Hart underwent surgery to deal with an injury to his right wrist related to a 1981 wrestling incident where he chipped his scaphold The scaphold is one of eight small bones in the wrist

Hart visited Dr. Justin Yeung, a plastic surgeon, who said he could repair the wrist with a partial fusion of the wrist bones

The surgery took place on Nov. 23, 2015

Six weeks after the surgery Hart returned to Yeung’s office to have three pins removed and complained about continued pain and swelling in his wrist Notably he complained that his index finger and thumb “did not function”

Yeung told Hart to wait and see how it healed but the pain and immobility continued through visits in March, April and August of 2016

Hart is claiming: Yeung and his team were negligent and breached their duties to care for Hart Yeung and his team left a tourniquet on Hart’s right arm for too long and cut off circulation to the nerves and tendons of his and right index finger and thumb Those fingers were injured, immobilized, by the lack of oxygen they were supplied Hart is now incapable of participating in recreational and social activities Including using pens, pencils, eating utensils and even dressing himself without assistance

Hart underwent another surgery in October but the outcome of that is not yet known

The lawsuit seeks $1 million in general damages Plus unspecified amounts for lost income and other losses

A statement of defense disputing the unproven allegations has not been filed