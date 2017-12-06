Gable & Benjamin Have Questions About WWE Clash (Video), Interesting Carrie Fisher-The New Day Note

|
Gable & Benjamin Have Questions About WWE Clash
WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:
Related: Chad Gable Comments On Split From Jason Jordan, Becoming A ‘Formidable’ Team Alongside Shelton Benjamin
Interesting Carrie Fisher-The New Day Note
Uproxx has an article up looking at the fact that actress Carrie Fisher had a box of The New Day’s Booty-o’s displayed in her kitchen the day she passed away.
You can read the full article, including a photo of the displayed box, by clicking HERE
The box apparently went up for auction as part of a package of other items from Fisher’s kitchen and fetched between $300 and $500.