Gable & Benjamin Have Questions About WWE Clash (Video), Interesting Carrie Fisher-The New Day Note

Gable & Benjamin Have Questions About WWE Clash

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable want to know why Rusev & Aiden English have been added to the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Clash of Champions. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Interesting Carrie Fisher-The New Day Note

Uproxx has an article up looking at the fact that actress Carrie Fisher had a box of The New Day’s Booty-o’s displayed in her kitchen the day she passed away.

You can read the full article, including a photo of the displayed box, by clicking HERE

The box apparently went up for auction as part of a package of other items from Fisher’s kitchen and fetched between $300 and $500.