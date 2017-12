Congratulations to my friend #cmpunk on earning his #brazilianjiujitsu #bjj Blue Belt today. Punk works hard and has a great attitude. #positivevibes always #jiujitsulifestyle #martialarts is Life! #Repost @danielswbjj ・・・ Congratulations on your blue belt promotion Phil. I'm honored to be part of your #JiuJitsu and #MMA journey 👊🏼#cmpunk #roufusport #carlsongracie #wanderleyjiujitsu #ufc

A post shared by Duke Roufus (@dukeroufus) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:08pm PST