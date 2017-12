WWE.com has released the following Quick Hits for tonight’s episode of NXT:

NXT begins at 8/7 pm CST on the WWE Network.

On Zelina Vega’s celebration for Andrade “Cien” Almas:

Life is good for Andrade “Cien” Almas. Not only is El Idolo the keeper of the NXT Championship, but the Superstar he defeated to win the title, Drew McIntyre, is out of the picture for now due to an arm injury he suffered against Almas at TakeOver: WarGames. As NXT General Manager William Regal’s plan for determining Almas’ challenger at TakeOver: Philadelphia begins to take shape tonight in the form of two Qualifying Matches, Almas is sitting pretty, reaping the benefits of being the titleholder. One such perk will be the Championship Celebration that Almas’ business manager, Zelina Vega, plans to throw for him tonight on WWE NXT. What will Almas have to say about the current state of affairs in NXT, as well as the battle to determine his next opponent? Find out tonight at 8/7 C, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

On Killian Dain and Trent Seven facing off: