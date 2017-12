Randy Orton & Sami Zayn Battle On Smackdown Live

WWE has released the following clip from Randy Orton and Sami Zayn’s match last night on Smackdown Live on-line:

With Kevin Owens handcuffed to the ring post, Sami Zayn must go it alone against a furious Randy Orton. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: Updated WWE Clash Of Champions PPV Match Card; Major Stipulations Added To Tag Team Match, Orton’s Mystery Partner Revealed?

Finn Balor Headed OVERseas On WWE Tour

Finn Balor has posted the following on Twitter showing off his passport and continue to tease fans about how “OVER” he is: