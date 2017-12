The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has shared the following on Twitter confirming they will host an NXT Takeover on April 7th one day before WWE WrestleMania 34.

They also announce that tickets for the event will go on-sale next Friday at 12 pm:

JUST ANNOUNCED! For the first time ever, WWE NXT​ TakeOver is coming to the Smoothie King Center 4/7! Just one day before #WrestleMania34, NXT will TAKE OVER New Orleans! Tickets on sale Friday, December 15 at 12 PM. #NXT #WrestleManiaWeek pic.twitter.com/60mYvC9ek3 — Smoothie King Center (@SmoothieKingCtr) December 4, 2017

Related: NXT Preview: Riott v Deville No Holds Barred Match, Vega Throws Almas A Celebration, Dain v Seven, More