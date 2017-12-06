Video From Tribute To The Troops Leaks On-Line, In What Capacity Is Shane McMahon Most Dangerous?

Nick Hausman
Video From Tribute To The Troops Leaks On-Line

NBC San Diego’s Fernando Ramirez has released the following video on-line featuring The New Day paying respect to the, “brave guys and gals,” of the military yesterday on the USS Dewey during the taping for Tribute To The Troops:

In What Capacity Is Shane McMahon Most Dangerous?

WWE.com is currently running a poll asking the WWE Universe, “In what capacity is Shane McMahon most dangerous?”

Here are the current results:

  • 32%- SmackDown LIVE Commissioner
  • 27%- In-ring Competitor
  • 42%- Special Guest Referee

