Video From Tribute To The Troops Leaks On-Line, In What Capacity Is Shane McMahon Most Dangerous?

Video From Tribute To The Troops Leaks On-Line

NBC San Diego’s Fernando Ramirez has released the following video on-line featuring The New Day paying respect to the, “brave guys and gals,” of the military yesterday on the USS Dewey during the taping for Tribute To The Troops:

Related: Triple H & Vince Arrive At San Diego Naval Base

In What Capacity Is Shane McMahon Most Dangerous?

WWE.com is currently running a poll asking the WWE Universe, “In what capacity is Shane McMahon most dangerous?”

Here are the current results: