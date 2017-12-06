Zack Ryder Throws Shade At Mojo Rawley, Full Card For This Year’s Tribute To The Troops, Who Is The Master Of The Backbreaker? (Video)

Zack Ryder Throws Shade At Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder has posted the following on Twitter throwing shade at his former Hype Bros partner Mojo Rawley:

2 WrestleMania moments. One guy worked his whole life to get his…one guy asked his famous friend for a favor. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/M4fFwxNYS1 — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 6, 2017

Full Card For This Year’s Tribute To The Troops

Here is the full card for next Thursday’s WWE Tribute To The Troops special on the USA Network:

The Shield vs Cesaro, Sheamus & Samoa Joe

WWE champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Jinder Mahal

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs Ruby Riott

Absolution vs Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James

The New Day & The Usos vs Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Rusev & Aiden English

Who Is The Master Of The Backbreaker?

WWE has released the following video montage of wrestlers hitting their version of the backbreaker on Instagram promoting their weekly feature “What A Move Wednesday!”

If you’d like to sound off and let them know who you think is the master of the backbreaker use the hashtag #WAMWednesday on social media. They will hold a poll later today to pick a winner.