Who Does Wendy’s Think Will Win: Jericho or Omega?, Chef Brie’s Zucchini Fettuccine Alfredo Tutorial (Video)

Who Does Wendy’s Think Will Win: Jericho or Omega?
A fan on Twitter asked the fast food chain Wendy’s who they thought would win the big NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Wendy’s responded with the following:
Chris Jericho got wind of the response and replied with the following:
Chef Brie’s Zucchini Fettuccine Alfredo Tutorial
Brie Bella has shared the following video on The Bella Twins YouTube channel: