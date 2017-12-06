Who Does Wendy’s Think Will Win: Jericho or Omega?, Chef Brie’s Zucchini Fettuccine Alfredo Tutorial (Video)

Who Does Wendy’s Think Will Win: Jericho or Omega?

A fan on Twitter asked the fast food chain Wendy’s who they thought would win the big NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Wendy’s responded with the following:

The fans are going to win — Wendy’s (@Wendys) December 4, 2017

Chris Jericho got wind of the response and replied with the following:

You got that right! https://t.co/9U4Em3rZqv — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 4, 2017

