See The Evolution Of Kurt Angle’s 18 Year WWE Career, Trent Seven Vows To Take Down Killian Dain (Video)

31 Jul 1996: Kurt Angle of the United States holds the American flag at the free-style wrestling competition during the Summer Olympics at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

See The Evolution Of Kurt Angle’s 18 Year WWE Career

Kurt Angle has shared the following on Twitter noting that WWE has released a photo gallery taking a look back at his eighteen year WWE career:

Trent Seven Vows To Take Down Killian Dain

WWE has released the following exclusive interview with Trent Seven on-line ahead of his NXT match tonight against SAnitY’s Killian Dain:

Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven looks ahead to tonight’s high-stakes match against SAnitY bruiser Killian Dain. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com
