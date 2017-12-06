See The Evolution Of Kurt Angle’s 18 Year WWE Career, Trent Seven Vows To Take Down Killian Dain (Video)

See The Evolution Of Kurt Angle’s 18 Year WWE Career

Kurt Angle has shared the following on Twitter noting that WWE has released a photo gallery taking a look back at his eighteen year WWE career:

Related: Kurt Angle Calls Jason Jordan A Future World Champion In The Making, Reveals His Reaction To Learning About Jordan’s RAW Storyline

Trent Seven Vows To Take Down Killian Dain

WWE has released the following exclusive interview with Trent Seven on-line ahead of his NXT match tonight against SAnitY’s Killian Dain: