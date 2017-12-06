What Was Reby Hardy Filming For WWE Today?, Ziggler Trolls Corbin Over Failed MITB Cash-In, RAW Rating Sees Historic Drop This Week

What Was Reby Hardy Filming For WWE Today?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the photo Reby Hardy shared earlier today of her being filmed by WWE cameras was for an upcoming “WWE 24” special about The Hardys return to the company.

Ziggler Trolls Corbin Over Failed MITB Cash-In

Dolph Ziggler has posted the following on Facebook trolling Baron Corbin over his failed Money In The Bank cash-in:

RAW Rating Sees Historic Drop This Week

F4Wonline.com is reporting that the drop from 3.14 million viewers in the first hour to 2.43 million in the third hour is the second largest drop in audience from hour one to hour three since RAW became a three-hour show.