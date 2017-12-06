This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Score, The Street Profits Debut ‘Street Talk’ (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 221,000 interactions on Facebook, and 85,000 interactions on Twitter.

Last week’s show did not rank on the Nielsen list, but this week’s numbers are lower than the 236,000 Facebook interactions and 135,000 Twitter interactions the show got on the November 21st episode of the show, which was the last episode to rank on the list.

This week’s show totaled 307,000 interactions, making it the second best airing in the series and specials category on the night, which is a spot higher than the November 21st show.

NXT

The following is the Street Profits’ debut episode of ‘Street Talk’: