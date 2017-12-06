2017 WWE Tribute To The Troops TV Taping Results *Spoilers*

|
Source: PWTorch.com / PWInsider.com
The following results are spoilers for this year’s WWE Tribute To The Troops television tapings that took place yesterday at Naval Base San Diego. This year’s special will air next week on
The Shield defeated The Bar & Samoa Joe
Absolution defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks & Mickie James
Charlotte defeated Ruby Riott
The New Day & The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable and Rusev & Aiden English
Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles & Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Jinder Mahal
Some live notes from each report:
