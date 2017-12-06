2017 WWE Tribute To The Troops TV Taping Results *Spoilers*

Source: PWTorch.com / PWInsider.com The following results are spoilers for this year’s WWE Tribute To The Troops television tapings that took place yesterday at Naval Base San Diego. This year’s special will air next week on The Shield defeated The Bar & Samoa Joe Absolution defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks & Mickie James Charlotte defeated Ruby Riott The New Day & The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable and Rusev & Aiden English Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles & Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Jinder Mahal Video From Tribute To The Troops Leaks On-Line, In What Capacity Is Shane McMahon Most Dangerous? Some live notes from each report: Jinder Mahal got good heel heat from the troops in attendance

Benjamin and Gable worked well in a heel role

JBL returned for commentary alongside Michael Cole and Byron Saxton

Machine Gun Kelly performed a few songs

It looked like the RAW matches were on first so they could leave for the WWE Middle East tour