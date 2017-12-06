Michael Elgin Pulled From Several Upcoming Independent Bookings Following Sexual Assault Allegations Against One Of His Former Students

Michael Elgin has been removed from upcoming bookings by two independent promotions following sexual assault allegations from a woman against one of Elgin’s former students. The wrestler accused of the incident, Sean Orleans, was released by Elgin from his Glory Pro promotion last month, but it was unknown at the time why he was dismissed from the promotion. Since then, the woman has publicly addressed the incident, which she said happened in March of this year, and said Elgin tried to discredit her story and cover it up while publicly showing her support. This past weekend, Elgin said was he selling Glory Pro and deleted his Twitter account after a number of screenshots and DM’s of his conversations about the sexual assaulted had leaked. Smash Wrestling released the following statement: Due to the allegations against a former student of Michael Elgin and Elgin’s potential knowledge of the incident in question, we deem it in the best interest of both Smash Wrestling and our fans to suspend Michael Elgin’s upcoming bookings with Smash Wrestling both on December 17th and January 21st. We at Smash Wrestling take the subject matter very seriously and will continue to monitor and stay aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. At Smash Wrestling, we pride ourselves in providing an environment that is all inclusive, harassment free and a welcoming place for all to enjoy and celebrate pro wrestling. While we understand the claims and allegations of all parties involved, it is our hope that the issue is resolved in a timely manner for all parties involved and we as a wrestling community can learn from the situation. Additionally, Limitless Wrestling posted the following: For two years, we’ve been striving to make Maine a wrestling destination by mixing some of the best locally with some of the best in the world. Most of all, we want to create a FUN & SAFE environment for fans and wrestlers. Michael Elgin has been pulled off of our event on 1/19. — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) December 5, 2017