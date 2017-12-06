Ronda Rousey’s Move To WWE Reportedly ‘Imminent’

Ronda Rousey is reportedly closer than we think to starting her career with WWE.

According to two sources speaking with USA Today, Rousey is finalizing details of her move to WWE. The two sources, who were noted to be close to Rousey, requested anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced; WWE did not respond when contacted by USA TODAY Sports for a statement today.

Ronda Rousey Pro Wrestling Training Video Released, UFC’s ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor Wins Black Label Pro Title

Rousey’s move to WWE has long been rumored, including a speculated singles match against Charlotte Flair and a ‘Horsewomen vs Horsewomen’ match at Wrestlemania 34, and both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have publicly stated ‘the opportunity is there’ for Rousey if she wanted to join the promotion and leave her mixed martial arts career.

Rousey has previously appeared on air in a non-wrestling capacity at Wrestlemania 34, and more recently at the WWE Mae Young Classic tapings.