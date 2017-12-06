Chris Jericho Says He Called To Vince McMahon To Tell Him About His Match Against Kenny Omega, Reveals How Vince Reacted To The News

Chris Jericho joined Dave Lagreca and Larry Dallas on Busted Open today and commented on his upcoming IWGP US Championship match with Kenny Omega and NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 12. Jericho revealed he called Vince McMahon personally to announce the news, and says Vince was ‘super excited’ about the idea. You can read Jericho’s full comments (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone.com) and listen to the interview below: I know he wasn’t upset because I called him six weeks before and told him. As soon as the deal was done, I would never surprise him like that. You know, I didn’t ask him for his permission, but I didn’t have to. I told him what was going on. To be quite frank with you, he was super excited about it. See with Vince, he loves wrestling. It’s what he knows best. Obviously his mission is to seek and destroy and kill every other company, but I think he secretly likes it when other companies do good, because it makes it better for his company. When Chris Jericho goes to New Japan, and everyone knows I’m not a New Japan guy, I’m a WWE guy, when Chris Jericho versus Kenny Omega headlines the Tokyo Dome, it’s not some kind of behind-the-scenes screwjob. It’s taking a great opportunity and helping the business, helping Kenny Omega, helping New Japan, but guess what, it helps Chris Jericho, which in turn helps WWE. I think all of that is stuff you take into consideration. If it had been somebody else, I think Vince wouldn’t have been happy, but once again, he knows where I’m coming from. I would say you could count on one hand the amount of people that had done that over the years, as far as leaving for somewhere else and telling him about it first. I had no contractual obligation but it was respect for the guy that I still consider to be my boss, because I would never want to do him like that. That’d be a pretty crappy thing to wake up one day and see that. I think it was the right move to do and I think he appreciated it. Busted Open with Dave Lagreca & co-hosts Bully Ray & Larry Dallas can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and is available any time on demand on the SiriusXM App. .@IAmJericho tells @davidlagreca1 & @LarryDallasSXM that #njwk12 is a “double main-event,” told Vince McMahon about the match six weeks before it was announced, Vince was “super excited about it.” https://t.co/jzHit55HgF pic.twitter.com/kYxBMmaHLT — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 6, 2017