Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Scott Fishman for the Miami Herald while promoting WWE 2K18’s release on Nintendo Switch; you can read a few highlights below: Alexa Bliss comments on Absolution’s debut on RAW: “I’m really excited we have women returning and women coming up. Our division needs it. With the women’s revolution going on, it can only help. There is no bad that can come of it because WWE is good about evolving and bringing in new talent. That’s our source. To have people coming in and returning, it’s great…I’ve only had a few matches against Paige on NXT and a few live events. To have her on Raw, I’m real excited to see her back in action. It’s nice to see her happy and healthy. I’m really happy for her.” Bliss comments on rumors of a women’s Royal Rumble match this year: “I think WWE has been ready for that forever. Our women have been ready to step up and push those boundaries and glass ceiling since day one. The fact that we are in this women’s revolution and there are constantly opportunities being given to us that we’ve earned. I think it’s great. I think it’s the next step. Hopefully, one day we main event WrestleMania because I feel like our women can do that.” Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks To Make WWE History In UAE, Superstars Participate In Naval Training (Photos) Bliss comments on the benefits of using social media: “It’s really great we can open up and have our voices be heard on a personal level other than a character level. Obviously, at work Alexa Bliss would never admit anything is wrong with her because nothing is wrong with Alexa Bliss. As a person, everything in daily life can affect us. I think it’s great we can share that on social media and Nia preaches body positivity. I share the same sentiment. It’s like in WWE 2K18, be like no one.”