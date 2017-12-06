Carrie Fisher Had A Box Of Booty O’s In Her Kitchen (Photo), KO Has A Message For MGK (Video)

Feel The Power

The late Carrie Fisher was apparently a fan of The New Day’s Booty-O’s cereal, as evidenced by a photo of memorabilia she had displayed in her kitchen.

Fisher’s belongings were recently auctioned off, and the following photo (via Reddit) features a box of Booty O’s on the window sill among a number of other catalogued items that were up for sale:

Princess Leia liked Booty O’s? http://bit.ly/2zWJbwL A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

MGK vs KO 2?

The following video features Kevin Owens commenting on Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at WWE Tribute To The Troops, teasing a confrontation after the last time the two met, which resulted in Owens attacking MGK on RAW and powerbombing him on the stage: