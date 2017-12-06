Carrie Fisher Had A Box Of Booty O’s In Her Kitchen (Photo), KO Has A Message For MGK (Video)

Bill Pritchard
Carrie Fisher Had A Box Of Booty O’s In Her Kitchen (Photo), Kevin Owens Has A Message For Machine Gun Kelly After Tribute To The Troops Performance (Video)

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Feel The Power

The late Carrie Fisher was apparently a fan of The New Day’s Booty-O’s cereal, as evidenced by a photo of memorabilia she had displayed in her kitchen.

Fisher’s belongings were recently auctioned off, and the following photo (via Reddit) features a box of Booty O’s on the window sill among a number of other catalogued items that were up for sale:

Princess Leia liked Booty O’s? http://bit.ly/2zWJbwL

A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on

MGK vs KO 2?

The following video features Kevin Owens commenting on Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at WWE Tribute To The Troops, teasing a confrontation after the last time the two met, which resulted in Owens attacking MGK on RAW and powerbombing him on the stage:
carrie fisherKevin Owensmachine-gun-kellythe new dayWWEwwe tribute to the troops
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"