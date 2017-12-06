Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT, Pete Dunne & Sanity’s Next Title Defenses, WWE Teases ‘An Ominous Force’ Debuting Soon (Video)

Coming Soon

The following matches have been confirmed for next week’s episode of NXT:

Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match

Aleister Black vs Adam Cole

Ember Moon vs Peyton Royce

UK Title

Additionally, it was confirmed that Pete Dunne will defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Tyler Bate on the December 20th show.

The Undisputed Era also announced they will challenge Sanity for the NXT Tag Team Championship on the same show in two weeks.

WWE posted the following video teasing an ‘ominous force’ debuting soon: