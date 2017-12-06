NXT Results For 12/6: Andrade Almas Celebrates His Title Win, Ruby vs Sonya No Holds Barred, Johnny Gargano vs Kassius Ohno

The following results and segments took place on tonight’s episode of NXT on WWE Network:

William Regal announces a tournament to determine the next contender to Andrade Cien Almas’ NXT Championship. Four qualifying matches will take place, with the winners moving on to a Fatal 4 Way match for the title shot.

Andrade Cien Almas comes out and brags about beating Drew McIntyre and taking him out, and Zelina Vega says we are all about to witness history.

Killian Dain defeated Trent Seven in a Fatal 4 Way Number One Contender’s Match