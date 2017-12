Sasha Banks Prepares To Make History In Abu Dhabi

Sasha Banks shared the following on Twitter just before heading to the ring to wrestle Alexa Bliss in the first WWE women’s match to ever take place in the UAE:

WWE Wishes Happy Birthday To The Lunatic Fringe

WWE has posted the following photo gallery on Instagram celebrating Dean Ambrose’s 32nd birthday: