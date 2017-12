Drew McIntyre Shares Post-Surgery Update

Former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre has shared the following on-line noting that he has already begun working out following his recent surgery:

First workout after surgery. Some people wait to heal. Others heal themselves. @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/R6MwmooAnO — Hard Nocks South (@HardNocksSouth) December 6, 2017

Ruby Riott v Sonya Deville No Holds Barred Match

WWE has released the following clip from last night’s NXT on-line: