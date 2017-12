Dave Meltzer has some new insight and updates about Daniel Bryan’s WWE in-ring status, as well as a rumored upcoming feud, in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. We have included some highlights below. The full report can be found HERE. Related: Updates On WWE’s Plans For Daniel Bryan In Chicago WWE is teasing a feud between Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon but an in-ring match between the two is not something being discussed

The Wrestling Observer spoke to a WWE source on December 4th that told them rumors that Bryan had been cleared were inaccurate

Vince McMahon has told Daniel Bryan that the decision on whether he will wrestle again for WWE, or not, will come from Dr. Joseph Maroon

The feud between Bryan and Shane is not meant to build to a match much like Bryan’s feud with Miz never built to one

IF Daniel Bryan is cleared by Dr. Maroon then everything could change Apparently there has been talk of Bryan working at SummerSlam next year as well as a limited schedule if he does get cleared

Bryan is intent on wrestling next October when his WWE contract expires but has noted that if he gets a negative test before setting out to wrestle again he won’t do it