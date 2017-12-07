Ric Flair Opens Up To Ricky Morton About His Recent Hospitalization, The Time Ricky Saved His Life, Matt Lauer’s Today Show Firing, More

|
The tenth episode of the School of Morton podcast co-hosted by WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Ricky Morton of the Rock n’ Roll Express is available for download right now!
“Nature Boy” Ric Flair opens up about his hospitalization, his health today, advice for the future, plus stories of partying with Ricky Morton, Dusty Rhodes, Road Warrior Animal, Chuck Berry, and Dan Aykroyd.
Ric Flair on falling off a boat that was in motion and Ricky Morton rescuing him:
Ric Flair on Matt Lauer:
Ric Flair on his advice for living life:
