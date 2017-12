WWE has released the following video on-line featuring an emotional Sasha Banks reacting to getting to compete in the first ever WWE women’s match in the UAE. Banks squared off against WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

In the video they note that several fans in attendance were chanting, “This Is Hope” in reaction to the bout:

Related: Triple H Crashes The Shield’s Party In Abu Dhabi; Vows To Capture Reigns’ IC Title Tomorrow Night (Video)