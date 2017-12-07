Who Is The ‘Ominous Force’ WWE Is Teasing For NXT? *Spoiler*

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting the mystery ‘force’ that was teased on last night’s episode of NXT is in fact MMA star and Mae Young Classic competitor Shayna Baszler.

The teaser video show last night featured two spades in place of the letter ‘O’ in ‘S♠♠n’, which plays up on her “The Queen of Spades” nickname. Since joining WWE in October, Baszler has worked NXT live events in Florida, and is set to make her televised debut.

Baszler did on last week’s NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Florida; the next set of tapings is scheduled for January 4th at Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta.

Several names, including Baszler's, were speculated on about the mystery debut, ranging from NXT's Axel Dieter Jr to Rockstar Spud, who had some fun and played up the rumors on Twitter.