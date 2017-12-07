The Singh Brothers Say They Deserved To Be Attacked By Jinder Mahal, Comment On What It Was Like During Mahal’s Title Run, Their Future Goals

The Singh Brothers recently spoke with Johnny Payne for Sportskeeda ahead of this week’s WWE live event tour of the Middle East; you can read a few highlights below: The Singh Brothers comment on getting attacked by Jinder Mahal a few weeks ago, saying they are still family: We deserved it! We deserved it. We let him down! 2-on-1 against AJ Styles; we had a huge opportunity. AJ is one of the best wrestlers in the world, probably in the last few decades. He truly is Phenomenal, and it was an opportunity of a lifetime. And we let The Maharaja down. And he (Mahal) had every right to put us in our place for that. Lesson learned, brother. Lesson learned. We’re family! Brothers always fight. The big brothers always take a little…It’s all good. The Singhs comment on the experience of being in Jinder’s corner during his WWE Championship run: Well, the biggest thing for us was not only that but getting to see Jinder make history in Chicago becoming the first WWE Indian Champion. And that — to help him get to that level was just an incredible feeling. And not only that but to defeat somebody as big as Randy Orton. Not just defeat Randy Orton once, not twice, but three times over. We, literally, for 6 months, travelled the world — Argentina, Mexico, Peru, China, Japan, Hawaii, and now finally India. When he was WWE Champion, we were everywhere, and wrestling Randy Orton literally on a nightly basis. Shinsuke Nakamura was in there, and it was an opportunity of a lifetime. You know, you go from, (how) we were in NXT, and then we had this amazing opportunity. Man, you couldn’t even write a storybook like that. And in all seriousness for us, the biggest opportunity was sitting under and learning too. You see the way a guy like Randy Orton wrestles. Or the way a guy like Shinsuke (does). You see all that and soak it in like a sponge. What are the Singhs’ future goals in WWE? Our goal since we were kids was to one day become WWE Tag Team Champions. It would be great to be the first ever WWE Indian-born Tag Team Champions. Jinder was the first WWE Champion — Indian-born. So, that could be a great historic moment for India. Absolutely, the goal is to one day become WWE Tag Team Champions, and the only way that happens is when you start wrestling as a Tag Team. If that opportunity comes up, great, but right now our focus, our main priority is making sure Jinder becomes 2-time WWE Champion. And not only that, but defeat Triple H this Saturday, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.