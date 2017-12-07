Chad Gable Trains For Clash Of Champions, John Cena Interns At Blue Sky Studios (Videos)

Training Day

Chad Gable posted the following video of himself training for the upcoming Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WWE Clash Of Champions.

Gable and Shelton Benjamin will compete in a Fatal 4 Way match against Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English, who were added to the title match this week.

You Can’t See The Intern

The following video features John Cena acting as an intern at Blue Sky Studios, creator of his upcoming film Ferdinand:

