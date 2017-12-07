12/7 WWE Live Event Results From Abu Dhabi: First Ever Women’s Match In UAE, Triple H Confronts The Shield

Source: F4WOnline.com / Simon Brady The following results are tonight’s WWE live event results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The show opened with a Kurt Angle introduction video, with the crowd joining in with his “It’s true, it’s damn true” saying. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

– Balor countered the Sister Abigail into the slingblade, then hit a corner dropkick and the Coup de Grace to win WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto to retain

– Amore got a good reaction for his sing-a-long but ended up cutting an anti-Abu Dhabi promo about how he’s the best athlete to ever visit them. Amore played the cowardly heel and he retained by using underhanded tactics. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

– Elias played to the crowd before he got big heat for his anti-Abu Dhabi song. Jordan sold his knee injury and won with a rollup Braun Strowman defeated Kane by disqualification

– Kane was disqualified after hitting Strowman with a chair when he was coming through the ropes. Kane hit him a few more times and went for a chokeslam through a table but Strowman turned it into a powerslam through the table An Emotional Sasha Banks Reacts To Making WWE History In Abu Dhabi; Fans Chant ‘This Is Hope’ (Video) Apollo Crews & Titus O’Neil defeated Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Sasha Banks to retain

– This was WWE’s first-ever women’s match in the UAE. Banks was super over, getting most of the offense in the match, but Bliss retained with a roll-up while using her feet on the ropes. The Shield defeated Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus

– The Shield ended up winning with a triple powerbomb on Cesaro. Triple H came out after the match, and hyped his Intercontinental Championship match by saying he was taking Reigns’ title. He said he didn’t fly halfway around the world to lose, but Reigns said he flew all this way and it is still his yard. Triple H Crashes The Shield’s Party In Abu Dhabi; Vows To Capture Reigns’ IC Title Tomorrow Night (Video)