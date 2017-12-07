WWE Reportedly Considering Global Warning PPV In Australia In 2018

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting WWE is looking into hosting a Global Warning pay-per-view in Australia next year, and it could take place at the 100,000 seat Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

According to the report, WWE has had serious internal discussions about hosting another event under the Global Warning name, the first was held in 2002 and it was attended by 50,000 people. Pro Wrestling Sheet notes WWE would want to top this, and would broadcast it on both WWE Network and pay-per-view.

It was noted that while nothing is official right now, but things are “moving in the right direction.”