Nick Hausman
Sheamus & Cesaro Announce History Making Match For UAE Night 2 (Video), GLOW Named Best TV Show Of 2017

Sheamus & Cesaro Announce History Making Match

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Sheamus and Cesaro announcing that they will defend their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins tonight in UAE’s first ever WWE steel cage match:

GLOW Named Best TV Show Of 2017

Entertainment Weekly has released their annual “Best Of” feature and they have named Netflix’s GLOW as the Best TV Show Of 2017.

You can read their full breakdown of what makes GLOW great by clicking HERE. We have included an excerpt below:

With the best cast on television, it’s a hilarious misfit-gang romp, half sports movie and half behind-the-scenes showbiz dramedy, The Bad News She-Bears meets Waiting for Guffman. But GLOW‘s genius is how the goofy, candy-crazy grandeur of the whole endeavor becomes an empowering triumph. These women are building a community – and declaring ownership over their own selves. Brie’s a wonder – after Mad MenCommunity, and Bojack Horseman, this is her fourth TV masterwork and counting.
