Triple H Remembers Lemmy One Year After His Passing

WWE Superstar Triple H posted the following to his personal Twitter account remembering his long time friend and Motorhead front man Lemmy one year after his passing:

Lem passed away one year ago today but the music of @myMotorhead and his legacy will live forever. #OneOfAKind #AceOfSpades pic.twitter.com/jWt0oORmEJ — Triple H (@TripleH) December 29, 2016

Mick Foley Posts Tribute To Carrie Fisher

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his personal Facebook page commenting on the passing of Carrie Fisher:



