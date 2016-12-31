WWE Los Angeles Live Event Results (12/30): Fatal 4 Way For RAW Tag Team Titles, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns, Swann Defends, More

Source: PWInsider WWE Los Angeles Live Event Results

12/30/2016

Los Angeles, California Byron Saxton warmed up the crowd. JoJo is our ring announcer. Match 1 – Fatal 4 way for the RAW Tag Titles. New Day (Kofi & Big E), Anderson & Gallows, Enzo & Cass, Sheamus & Cesaro. Fun match – great opener lots of crazy action. Winners – Sheamus & Cesaro. Match 2 – Cruiserweight Championship – Rich Swann vs Neville. These guys are tremendous. Winner and still Cruiserweight Champ – Rich Swann. Post match beat down by Neville. Lots of heat! Match 3 – 6 Woman Tag Match w/ special guest ref Alicia Fox. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Liv Morgan vs Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, & Charlotte. Lots of great wrestling. All looked great. Dana tapped to a Bank Statement. Winners – Sasha, Bayley, Liv. Crowd was way into faces and Alicia – best looking ref all night! Match 4 – Lana got lots of heat. Boy does she look great in red!! USA chant broke out. Rusev vs Seth Rollins. Huge pop for Seth. Kind of slow and lumbering match. Eventually Lana got tossed from ringside. Seth got a pedigree on Rusev. Winner – Seth Rollins. Seth cut a quick promo and thanked the crowd after. Byron Saxton met fans, signed autographs, and took pics with fans the entire intermission. Match 5 – 10 man tag – Goldust, R Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Darren Young w/Bob Backlund vs Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Epico & Primo, Titus O’Neal. A lot of crazy spots including Goldust atomic bombing pretty much everyone including the ref until his teammates stopped him – hilarious!! Your Winners – Goldust, R Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Darren Young. After, Bo Dallas cut promo – “I’m not a loser!! I challenge anyone in the back to come to the ring!” Big Show comes out to enormous pop! Big Show puts Bo down with one punch. Fun stuff!! Match 6 – Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman. Braun is BIG in person. Sami went after the knee early on. Someone shouted “Sweep the leg!” Sami got beaten down a lot, but had his normal flurries of offense. But to no avail. 