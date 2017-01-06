Kassius Ohno Reacts To His NXT Return Last Night, WWE Live Events Hit Deep South This Coming Weekend

Kassius Ohno Reacts To His NXT Return

Last night’s NXT taping featured the return of former NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno (aka Chris Hero).

Since then Ohno has posted the following to his personal Instagram account:

Oh no… A photo posted by CH (@thechrishero) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

WWE Live Events Hit Deep South This Coming Weekend

The RAW brand will be in action tonight with a show in Columbus, GA. They are in Montgomery, AL on Sunday and then have a show is in Mobile, AL on Sunday. Monday’s RAW will take place from New Orleans, LA. PWInsider.com is reporting that they may announce New Orleans as the home of WrestleMania 34 on Monday.

Smackdown’s tour starts tomorrow with a show in Bossier City, LA. On Sunday they are in Lafayette, AL and then on Monday they have an event in Lake Charles, LA. Smackdown Live on Tuesday emanates from Baton Rouge, LA.

Finally, NXT is back in action with an event tonight in Largo, FL. They also have a show tomorrow in Ocala, FL.