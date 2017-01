The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features a brand new interview with legendary pro wrestler Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Some Brutus and Bill’s comments have been transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

BB: In Ric Flair’s book he says, “Brutus Beefcake is a loser and would have no career if Hulk Hogan didn’t shove him down people’s throats and blah blah blah blah blah blah.” Bill, you know as well as I do. Brutus Beefcake made it on his own. His own accolades and his talent in the ring, on the microphone over many, many years is why I am a popular wrestler. BA: I know. I was there for so much of your run. All of the fans know the inside of this that you thank Terry for getting you connections in to the territories. Once you got in to the territories it was YOU who made that character what it is. A brand new episode of Is Wrestling Fixed? will be released next Friday morning! Related: “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton’s Wife Donna Reveals The Rock Was The First To Reach Out When Bobby Went Missing This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1972 interview with Professor Tanaka & Mr. Fuji

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on some of the recent headlines from around the world of pro wrestling

The latest Gross Moments In Pro Wrestling History

Tons of fan submitted questions

More… You can listen to the full audio archives in the embedded audio player below: