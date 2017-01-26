Teen Reacts To Chris Jericho’s Prom Proposal Threat

It was recently reported that WWE Superstar Chris Jericho assisted in helping a teenage girl ask her boyfriend to prom by threatening to, “put him on the list,” if he didn’t say yes.

Related: Chris Jericho Helps Girl Get a Prom Date By Threatening to Add Boy to “The List” (Video)

Since then the WDRB.com has run an article following up with the teenage couple. Below is an excerpt:

Jennings says the WWE superstar who plays a bad guy on TV is all good at heart. “I asked him, I said, ‘I know you probably won’t see this, but can you help me out? I am asking my boyfriend to prom,'” Jennings said. “And then he tweeted me back and said, ‘What can I do?'” The video blew up online, viewed more than 100,000 times. And of course, Jacob said yes. But remember, teenage love is fleeting, and prom is three months away. Still, the young couple believes their match up will last. “She’s treated me like no one I’ve ever met before,” Sensabaugh said. “He’s like my best friend,” Jennings said. “And he always does these sweet things.” The Fairdale High School prom is scheduled for April 15, 2017 at Kyes in Jeffersonville, Ind.

You can read the full article by clicking HERE

The Rock’s Mom Appearing On Apter’s Podcast Tomorrow

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the following via the official Facebook page for his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? In the release he announces that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mom, Ata, will FINALLY be joining him on the show tomorrow:



Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

You can listen to the full archives of Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: