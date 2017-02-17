The Boogeyman Terrorizes A Very Scared Kid

Title Match Wrestling has uploaded the above video to their YouTube channel featuring former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman terrorizing a scared child at last weekend’s Reality of Wrestling “Breaking Point” event presented by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

WWE & NXT Superstars Team To Host WWE Reads Event

WWE NXT Superstars Macey Estrella, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa teamed with WWE Superstars Kalisto and Dana Brooke, as well as WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, to host a WWE Reads event for World Read Aloud Day earlier this week.

Below are tweets of the group reading to kids at Forsyth Woods Elementary in Orlando: