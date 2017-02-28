Jeff Jarrett Comments On Hardys & Galloway’s Impact Departures, Ronda Rousey Teasing Another UFC Fight?

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: WENN.com

Jeff Jarrett On Hardys & Galloway’s Impact Departures

The new Chief Creative Officer for Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett, posted the following tweets this morning commenting on the recent departures of The Hardys and Drew Galloway from Impact Wrestling:

Ronda Rousey Teasing Another UFC Fight?

Ronda Rousey has posted the following photo and quote to her personal Instagram account that some are speculating may be a tease that she intends to return to UFC for another fight:

#quotephase

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

