Jeff Jarrett Comments On Hardys & Galloway’s Impact Departures, Ronda Rousey Teasing Another UFC Fight?

Jeff Jarrett On Hardys & Galloway’s Impact Departures

The new Chief Creative Officer for Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett, posted the following tweets this morning commenting on the recent departures of The Hardys and Drew Galloway from Impact Wrestling:

(1)For the record, it’s @IMPACTWRESTLING ‘s corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters…. — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(4)…the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can’t wait for Thursday! #MIGA — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

