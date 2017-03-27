Shawn Stasiak Releases New Documentary On Pro Wrestling Comeback (Video), Comments On Pitching Idea To Vince McMahon

Former WWE and WCW Superstar, and son of the legendary Stan “The Man” Stasiak, Shawn Stasiak, has released a mini documentary featuring retro WWE footage and a possible pro wrestling comeback story. You can watch the complete documentary in the above player.
In Stasiak’s latest article on PWMania.com, he reveals he’s spoken to the brass of the WWE and have even had a conversation with Vince McMahon himself. Here is an excerpt from his article:
