The #RAW after #WrestleMania is special for @WWE Superstars… but it’s the @WWEUniverse that takes it to the next level! #WWE24 @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/EWBHxFPGxK — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017 The WWE Universe Takes Post-RAW Mania To Next Level WWE has released the above video on their official Twitter account taking a look at last night’s WWE 24 special about the RAW following WrestleMania each year. Related: Undertaker Delivers A Final Wrestlemania Message (Video) New Details On The Rock’s Jumanji Released Deadline Hollywood has comments from Sony’s presentation at Cinema Con with Director Jake Kasdan and Producer Matt Tolmach of the new “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” starring Dwayne Johnson. The main theme was how the new film will be different than the Robin Williams original. The biggest change is that it will depart from the original magical board game concept. It will be more of an updated video game presentation where the characters will be sucked into the game instead of obstacles coming out of it as was seen in the original. The pair go so far as to talk about a body swapping between characters when it comes to game avatars. In the interview it was made clear that while they enjoy the original source material of the movie and the original 1981 story the filmmakers didn’t want to out and out remake what came before. They wanted to update the concept for a new generation while honoring what came before. The film stars The Rock, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black and will be released theatrically on December 22nd.