WWE RAW Preview: Superstar Shake-Up! Finn Balor Is Back! Who Will Challenge The Beast?! MORE!

On how the Superstar Shake-Up will impact RAW:

As Mr. McMahon said this past Monday night, “it’s time to shake things up around here,” and on Raw, emanating from the new Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y., a Superstar Shake-up will begin that will allow representatives from both Raw and SmackDown LIVE to make trades, deals and other moves to bolster their respective rosters. WWE Hall of Famer and newly instated Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has already been in discussion with Team Blue General Manager Daniel Bryan regarding potential Superstar movement. We’ll find out how the “shake-up” affects Team Red on Monday night, with more changes coming to light on Tuesday night during SmackDown LIVE. Will champions change their brand allegiance? Might Raw newcomers The Revival bring their no-nonsense offense to SmackDown LIVE? Will the returning Emma soon pursue Naomi’s SmackDown Women’s Championship? Could AJ Styles make Raw even more “Phenomenal”? Witness all the chaos unfold Monday night, when The Chairman’s Superstar Shake-up kicks off.

On Finn Balor’s return:

Seth Rollins needed a tag team partner to battle United States Champion Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe Monday night, and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle delivered big time by teaming The Architect with the returning Finn Bálor. Bálor had been unseen in a WWE ring since he was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship the night after SummerSlam, due to an injury sustained at the hands of Rollins. There have been more awkward tag team pairings in WWE, but not many. Fortunately, Rollins and Bálor put their differences aside to defeat The Prizefighter and the dominant Destroyer, and the duo even shared a brief victory pose when The Kingslayer raised the returning Superstar’s hand following the match. Now that Bálor has returned to the red brand, what does his future hold? We’ll find out Monday night.

